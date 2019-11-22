PUB to lend new anti-flood devices to residents and businesses

SINGAPORE - For the first time, the national water agency PUB will be lending flood protection devices to residences and businesses to help prevent flood water from coming into their premises.

PUB will be lending these devices, called the dam easy flood panel (DFP), to 20 homes and shophouses in flood-prone and low-lying areas in the eastern and central parts of Singapore.

New portable barriers on public areas, such as roads and pavements, will now also be deployed by the PUB in the event of flash floods in these areas.

In a statement about these two new devices on Friday (Nov 22), the PUB said the north-east monsoon season is expected here from the second half of this month and will extend into March next year.

The first two months of the season will see frequent and heavy thundery showers, and flash floods may occur, the PUB said.

Both of the devices will be used to prevent floods and minimise the effects they can cause.

Measuring 0.6m high and weighing 20kg, the DFP is an extendable panel with an inflatable seal that provides temporary flood protection.

Each set costs PUB $1,200 and it will be given to these 16 homes and four shophouses for a year.

PUB has plans to buy 50 more units from the British manufacturer.

Related Story $300m upgrade to Bukit Timah diversion canal to help prevent flash floods completed

The DFP is initially placed across a doorway that might be prone to flood waters before having its side panels extended using a lever .

The user has to then manually pump the DFP to inflate it.

One of the residents that PUB is lending the DFP to is IT engineer K.S. Lim, who lives in a two-storey house in Tampines .

Mr Lim, 47, said that water does seep into his home when there is heavy rain.

He said that deploying the DFP is not easy and he is concerned that his 83-year-old father who lives with him will not be able to use it.

"It is better than having nothing so I am thankful, but I cannot expect my elderly father to lift this and operate it. Hopefully there will be better technology to make such devices easier to use," he said.

PUB will also be mobilising portable flood barriers this monsoon season.

These barriers will be deployed by its officers to divert floodwaters on roads and pavements so that traffic and people can pass when heavy rains and flash floods occur.

PUB has purchased 15 sets of these barriers from a Swedish company.

Each set has 10 individual barriers and cost the agency $3,800.

Mr Thomas Soh, senior principal engineer for drainage operations at PUB's catchment and waterways department, said the agency has been trialling these barriers since June, and is looking to purchase 35 more sets.

The agency is also considering using these devices in construction sites.

These barriers are lightweight and self-anchoring, which will allow its officers to quickly deploy them in the field.

Related Story PUB to spend $500 million over next few years to safeguard against floods

According to Mr Soh, these barriers are also able to hold floodwaters of up to about 50cm. He added that the tallest height that floodwaters have reached here is between 30cm and 40cm.

These two new devices are the latest in the agency's efforts to prevent floods from occurring in homes, businesses and public areas.

Last year, it announced that businesses and residents in flood-prone areas could request sandbags from PUB.

It also issued advisories to about 600 residents and businesses in low-lying, flood-prone areas to help them protect their premises from flood waters.

Mr Yeo Keng Soon, PUB's director of catchment and waterways, said these two new kinds of barriers will complement PUB's existing measures and it will continue to find new ways to prevent and curb damage from flood waters.