PUB to get new CEO on Nov 1

SINGAPORE – National Water Agency PUB will welcome a new chief executive on Nov 1.

Mr Ong Tze-Ch’in will take over from Mr Goh Si Hou, who will move to another senior leadership role within the public service, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Tuesday.

Mr Ong, 48, currently serves as the deputy secretary for resilience at MSE and oversees water and food policies, international relations, communications and engagement, and emergency planning.

He will continue to hold this appointment concurrently with his role as the chief executive of PUB.

Mr Ong has held key leadership roles in various institutions, including as chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore and deputy secretary for SkillsFuture at the Ministry of Education.

Mr Goh, 45, has been PUB chief executive since July 2022. During his tenure, he led the development of the water master plan, which outlined long-term strategies for Singapore’s water security.

This included the expansion of water reclamation and Newater capacity, and the completion of key infrastructure projects such as the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System and the redevelopment of the Kranji Water Reclamation Plant.

Under his leadership, PUB partnered with the community and industry to strengthen water conservation.

He also spearheaded PUB’s sustainability drive to reduce energy use, treatment waste, and carbon emissions in the long term.

Additionally, Mr Goh led the agency in its new role as the national coastal protection agency, developing policies and plans for long-term coastal protection work, launching public consultations and establishing a new research programme in coastal protection and flood management.