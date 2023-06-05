PUB to fund up to $5m for companies’ water recycling projects from July, up from $1m

SINGAPORE - To spur more companies to watch their water usage and recycle the scarce resource, national water agency PUB will raise its funding for water recycling projects to a maximum of $5 million from July 1, up from $1 million.

This increased funding is among several ways the agency’s Water Efficiency Fund will enhance sustainable water management in the non-domestic sector, which is expected to account for more than 60 per cent of Singapore’s water demand by 2065.

The sector – which includes office buildings, hotels and manufacturing facilities – currently uses 55 per cent of the Republic’s water supply. Singapore’s water demand is set to double by 2065.

In another change from July, PUB will fund 70 per cent of a company’s efforts to identify water-saving areas, to a cap of $30,000. The current co-funding is 50 per cent.

The enhancements to the Water Efficiency Fund were announced by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Monday at the opening of the three-day Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) Spotlight 2023 conference.

Speaking at the Paradox Singapore Merchant Court, Ms Fu noted that raising the funding cap for large-scale water recycling projects to $5 million will encourage businesses to undertake bigger and more ambitious water conservation projects.

PUB added that the raised funding will also allow businesses to improve their payback period, which is the number of years required to recover their original investment.

Any non-domestic premises with a monthly water consumption of at least 1,000 cubic metres will be eligible for the funding for recycling projects. The implemented project should result in at least 6,000 cubic metres of water saved a year.

Ms Fu said: “We are always exploring ways to maximise the reclamation and reuse of every drop of water. Used water is a precious resource that can be recycled endlessly to fortify our water resilience.”

PUB also offers technical support to help companies here identify water-saving opportunities and match them with technology providers.

In addition, funding will be raised for pilot studies of water-saving projects by companies from $50,000 to $150,000. This will benefit smaller businesses and less water-intensive sectors, added the agency.

Finally, firms that intend to start innovative solutions to treat and reclaim fresh water from industrial used water can also get more funding from the Industrial Water Solutions Demonstration Fund, when the cap is raised from $4 million to $5 million.

The Water Efficiency Fund, which was started in 2007, has provided funding for companies to implement water recycling, adopt innovative technologies for water conservation, and conduct studies to identify water saving opportunities in their operations.