PUB plans service reservoir to meet water demand in north-west S’pore

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB is planning to build a service reservoir – tanks that store treated drinking water before it is piped to consumers – over four years from 2029 to meet a projected increase in demand in north-western Singapore.

A spokesman for the agency said it will study the feasibility of tapping one of two potential sites in Mandai and determine the land area required. Both options are within forested areas.

PUB said upcoming developments in areas such as Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Kadut and Jurong Lake District are expected to boost water demand. Service reservoirs regulate supply against demand fluctuations and act as a buffer in the event of supply disruptions.

Tender documents published by PUB on Nov 25 sought a consultant for the study, with the agency saying that both sites are outside the Central Catchment Nature Reserve boundary.

Both locations are within Ministry of Defence grounds that PUB has yet to acquire.

The first is within the Singapore Armed Forces’ Lorong Asrama training area, about 1.3km from the nature reserve boundary.

The National Parks Board previously said a nature corridor – a series of green patches and connectors that are ecologically linked – would be established in the vicinity for the Kranji area.

The second site is west of the Mandai live-firing range, about 500m from the nature reserve.

When exploring potential sites, said the spokesman, PUB factored in the need for service reservoirs to be located on high ground to maintain stable and consistent pressure throughout the water supply network.

He added that PUB also chose the potential sites based on their proximity to existing pipelines, and current land use at the locations.

Should either site be found suitable, an in-depth consultation with technical agencies will be carried out to determine if an environmental study is required to look into the impact of the development and measures to address it.

Tender documents said the reservoir will have a minimum storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons (MG), which is about 272.8 million litres and equivalent in volume to about 109 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The reservoir should also be built with provisions for its capacity to be expanded by up to 20MG, bringing its total capacity to 80MG.