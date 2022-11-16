PUB issues flash flood warnings for 23 areas

SINGAPORE - Drains in 23 areas across the island reached 90 per cent capacity due to heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, according to flash flood alerts by national water agency PUB.

Between 3.30pm and 4.25pm, the drains in several locations, including Upper Paya Lebar Road, Lorong Gambir and Wan Tho Avenue in Upper Serangoon and Jalan Seaview, were near full capacity.

In its updates on messaging app Telegram, PUB advised members of the public to avoid these areas for an hour due to the risk of flash flooding.

It said that heavy rain was expected in the northern, central and eastern parts of Singapore until 4.30pm.

In a subsequent update, PUB said heavy rain was expected in many areas of Singapore until 5.15pm.

The weatherman said on Nov 1 that Singapore experienced the wettest October in 40 years, and the rainy spell is set to continue into the first two weeks of November, with thundery showers expected on most days.

Some 412mm of rain was recorded last month, exceeding the previous October record of 389.3mm in 2011, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore’s bimonthly report.

The Changi climate station recorded 27 rainy days in October surpassing the previous record of 21 days observed in 1985 and 2003.