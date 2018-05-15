PUB investigating report of dead fishes spotted in Sungei Tampines, says no impact on drinking water quality

Sungei Tampines flows through parts of Tampines and Pasir Ris before draining into the sea.
SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB is investigating a report of dead fishes spotted in Sungei Tampines on Monday afternoon (May 14).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, PUB said that the dead fishes have been removed after they were seen in the river between Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Pasir Ris Drive 3 at 2.20pm.

"Online water quality sensors and in-situ water quality readings show water quality is within the normal range," PUB said in the post.

There is no impact on the quality of drinking water, it added.

"PUB has not observed any visible signs of pollution on the site that may be the cause of fish kill," it said, adding that it will investigate further.

In 2015, a 1.1km stretch along Sungei Tampines was outfitted with new decks and a community plaza to bring people closer to the river.

The project was part of a move by PUB to rejuvenate Singapore's drains, canals and reservoirs.

