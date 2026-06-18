PUB investigating after some Bedok Reservoir residents notice brown water running from taps

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A resident said the discoloured water that flowed from her taps emitted a metallic scent and appeared intermittently throughout the day.

SINGAPORE – Some residents at a Bedok Reservoir HDB block were greeted by murky brown liquid when they turned on their taps a few days ago, sparking concerns over the safety of their water supply.

National water agency PUB said it was alerted to the incident at Block 611 Bedok Reservoir Road on June 16, following feedback from an affected resident.

PUB and the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, which manages the HDB district, conducted a joint inspection at the resident’s unit at 5.30pm that day.

“We performed flushing at her unit, as well as two other affected units on the same level. Checks on water samples from PUB water mains confirmed no abnormality in the water quality,” PUB said.

The town council also flushed their affected internal water service pipes, which cleared the discolouration.

PUB is working with the town council and residents to investigate the cause of the incident.

One of the affected residents, identified as Phua, told Chinese-language media outlet 8World that she noticed discoloured water flowing from her pipes on June 12, 15 and 16.

In a social media post on TikTok, she said the water emitted a metallic scent and appeared intermittently throughout the day. “It happened three times in a span of 48 hours.”

This was not her first time encountering the issue. A few months ago, she noticed brown water flowing from her taps but dismissed it as a one-off event related to routine water tank cleaning.

Yellowish-brown sediment left in a resident’s sink after she ran her taps for at least 30 minutes. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SL33PYDUMPLING/TIKTOK

Phua said she ran her taps for 30 minutes to an hour to clear the water during the recent incident, but there was sediment left behind in her sink and toilet bowl.

The issue appears to have been confined to her household and units on the same floor.

Phua said she unknowingly used the discoloured water to brush her teeth, and questioned if the water was safe for use. She was awaiting test results of the water samples.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, she confirmed on June 18 that her tap water was now clear.

ST has contacted the resident, Phua, and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for more information.