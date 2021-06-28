PUB engineer, TV installer among 4 Covid-19 community cases, lowest since June 11

SINGAPORE - A PUB engineer and a television installer employed by Best Denki were among four community cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (June 28).

This is the lowest daily number of local cases since June 11, when there were also four cases.

The engineer at the national water agency at 80 Toh Guan Road was quarantined on June 25.

The 56-year-old’s test result on June 26 was inconclusive, so he was tested again on Sunday (June 27).

The fully vaccinated man developed a sore throat later the same day and his test result came back positive on Monday.

The television installer at the electronics retail company, 37, developed fever and body aches on June 17 but did not seek medical attention.

As he had been identified as a family member and household contact, he was placed under quarantine on June 25.

His test for Covid-19 the next day was positive for the virus.

The other two community cases include a 60-year-old man who works at Lam Chuan Import-Export.

His infection has been linked to the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, which now has 13 cases, up from 12 reported on Sunday.

The man is a family member and household contact of previous cases.

He is fully vaccinated, and his serology test suggests the presence of early infection.

The remaining case is an 81-year-old retiree. He was placed under quarantine on June 26 and developed a cough but did not report his symptom.

He was tested the same day and his test result came back positive on Sunday.

All cases in the community had been under quarantine when detected, as were family and household contacts of earlier cases.

No new cases were linked to the cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre for the first time since it was declared on June 13.

There were also no new cases reported in migrant workers’ dormitories.

However, there were five imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of these, two are Singaporeans who returned from Pakistan.

Among the imported cases is an Indonesian national, 27, who entered Singapore waters from Indonesia without valid documentation.

The man was arrested by the Police Coast Guard, and was asymptomatic when tested for Covid-19 infection during isolation.

In total, there were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday, taking Singapore’s tally to 62,553.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 103 cases two weeks ago to 86 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 16 cases to 15 over the same period.

As at Monday noon, 135 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 170 are recuperating in community facilities.

There are currently 37 active clusters of infection, down from 40 on Sunday.

This is due to the closure of three clusters, including the ones at Chevy’s Bar and Bistro, and Jem and Westgate, after no cases were linked to them for the past 28 days.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.