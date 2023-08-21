PUB completes digging works for Phase 2 of Deep Tunnel Sewerage System

SINGAPORE - Despite some delays from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Republic is now a step closer to completing a 98km network of tunnels that brings the treatment of used water underground, freeing up land in central and western Singapore.

National water agency PUB on Monday concluded tunnelling works for the second phase of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) – where link sewers convey used water from homes and industries to the deep tunnel, and then to the upcoming Tuas Water Reclamation Plant by gravity, without the need for pumping stations.

The treated used water is then purified to become Newater, which is used mainly for industrial cooling and air-conditioning purposes at wafer fabrication plants, industrial estates and commercial estates.

The tunnel will be operational by 2026, a year later than previously announced.

It will serve the western half of Singapore, including the downtown area and upcoming developments such as Tengah town and Jurong Lake District.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark this milestone, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, said that the second phase of the DTSS began in 2019, involving more than 5,000 workers at its peak.

“Four years and over 40 million man-hours later, we now celebrate the completion of this remarkable engineering feat,” said Ms Fu, thanking those who had persisted through the Covid-19 years to work on the DTSS.

The ceremony was attended by more than 300 guests, including the pioneer engineers who started the project more than two decades ago.

The first phase of the DTSS, which was completed in 2008, channels used water to the Changi Water Reclamation Plant and the Kranji Water Reclamation Plant for treatment.

Reflecting on the challenges amid the pandemic, Ms Woo Lai Lynn, chief engineer (conveyance) of PUB’s DTSS2, recalled how some contractors had to deploy “whatever staff they had on site” – most of whom were supervisors – to complete their tunnelling works as many dormitories were locked down.

Another contractor used new technologies to launch the tunnel boring machine “much faster”, with the whole process monitored and directed remotely from Germany, she added.

“We had minimal people actually on site during that launch, which was amazing,” said Ms Woo.

The tunnelling works were carried out by five different contractors who used pioneering construction methods and smart technologies for smooth and safe operations, said PUB. This greatly reduced the disruption to the infrastructure above ground and to the public, the agency added.