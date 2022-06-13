PUB building $2.5m system to test carbon capture technologies in desalination process

SINGAPORE - To help offset its carbon emissions, national water agency PUB is constructing a $2.5 million pilot system at its research and development facility in Tuas to test the viability of carbon capture and utilisation technologies.

These technologies work by removing planet-warming carbon dioxide from the air so that it can be stored underground or used to create other products, such as concrete or fuel.

Dr Gurdev Singh, deputy director of the PUB's Technology Department, told The Straits Times that the system will allow PUB to assess the potential of carbon removal at its desalination plants, bringing the agency a step closer to its goal of net-zero emissions by or around mid-century.

The system is expected to be ready by the first quarter of next year.

As part of the pilot, PUB is working with a start-up, SeaChange from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) , which has come up with a solution to enhance the ocean's ability to draw down CO2 from the atmosphere.

Professor Gaurav Sant, director of the UCLA Institute for Carbon Management, said the ocean is a natural carbon sink, with its ability to absorb about 25 per cent of CO2 emissions from human activity.

However, with the levels of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere reaching record highs, such carbon capture technologies could reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by almost a fifth, according to the International Energy Agency.

A report by the World Meteorological Organisation released on May 18 showed that the ocean is now its most acidic in at least 26,000 years, as it is absorbing and reacting with more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Instead of direct air capture, which involves sucking CO2 from the atmosphere, Prof Sant looked to remove CO2 from seawater, as it contains 150 times more CO2 than air, he said.

SeaChange's technology entails passing an electrical current through seawater within a chemical reactor. This kicks off a series of chemical reactions which combine the dissolved CO2 in the water with minerals like calcium and magnesium to form mineral carbonates such as calcium carbonate (limestone) and magnesium carbonate (magnesite).

This is similar to the natural process in which seashells are made, Prof Sant said.

"The production of these materials expands the ocean's ability to absorb CO2, much like a dishwashing sponge. As we squeeze water out of a sponge, it can absorb additional water. This is what we are doing with the oceans, we are squeezing CO2 out of seawater so that it can absorb additional CO2 from the atmosphere," he added.

The solid materials formed in the process can be used for other purposes, such as incorporating the limestone in construction materials, or they can be discharged into the ocean in a manner similar to desalination brine, said Prof Sant.