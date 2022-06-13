PUB building $2.5m system to test carbon capture technologies in desalination process

SINGAPORE - To help offset its carbon emissions, national water agency PUB is constructing a $2.5 million pilot system at its research and development facility in Tuas to test the viability of carbon capture and utilisation technologies.
These technologies work by removing planet-warming carbon dioxide from the air so that it can be stored underground or used to create other products, such as concrete or fuel.
Dr Gurdev Singh, deputy director of the PUB's Technology Department, told The Straits Times that the system will allow PUB to assess the potential of carbon removal at its desalination plants, bringing the agency a step closer to its goal of net-zero emissions by or around mid-century.
The system is expected to be ready by the first quarter of next year.
As part of the pilot, PUB is working with a start-up, SeaChange from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) , which has come up with a solution to enhance the ocean's ability to draw down CO2 from the atmosphere.
Professor Gaurav Sant, director of the UCLA Institute for Carbon Management, said the ocean is a natural carbon sink, with its ability to absorb about 25 per cent of CO2 emissions from human activity.
However, with the levels of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere reaching record highs, such carbon capture technologies could reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by almost a fifth, according to the International Energy Agency.
A report by the World Meteorological Organisation released on May 18 showed that the ocean is now its most acidic in at least 26,000 years, as it is absorbing and reacting with more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Instead of direct air capture, which involves sucking CO2 from the atmosphere, Prof Sant looked to remove CO2 from seawater, as it contains 150 times more CO2 than air, he said.
SeaChange's technology entails passing an electrical current through seawater within a chemical reactor. This kicks off a series of chemical reactions which combine the dissolved CO2 in the water with minerals like calcium and magnesium to form mineral carbonates such as calcium carbonate (limestone) and magnesium carbonate (magnesite).
This is similar to the natural process in which seashells are made, Prof Sant said.
"The production of these materials expands the ocean's ability to absorb CO2, much like a dishwashing sponge. As we squeeze water out of a sponge, it can absorb additional water. This is what we are doing with the oceans, we are squeezing CO2 out of seawater so that it can absorb additional CO2 from the atmosphere," he added.
The solid materials formed in the process can be used for other purposes, such as incorporating the limestone in construction materials, or they can be discharged into the ocean in a manner similar to desalination brine, said Prof Sant.
Asked about whether any studies will be done to determine if the SeaChange process could be ecologically damaging, Prof Sant said that the team is considering all factors - technical, financial and environmental - to ensure that the carbon removal is permanent and done in an "environmentally beneficial" manner.
Studies will also be conducted to explore the use of these byproducts for construction.
Another byproduct of the carbon removal process is pure hydrogen, which can be captured for use as a clean fuel to run the system. The hydrogen can also be used in transport or other industrial applications, Prof Sant said.
In 2021, SeaChange won Singapore's annual Liveability Challenge, which is backed by Temasek Foundation and aims to search for solutions to the challenges faced by South-east Asia's fastest growing cities.
As the SeaChange solution has synergies with PUB's desalination operations, it can therefore potentially be used to decarbonise the energy-intensive process, said Dr Singh.
Currently, about 3.5kWh of energy is required to produce one cubic metre of drinking water through desalination. This is equivalent to about 1.4kg of CO2 emissions.
As part of the trial, the facility will be able to remove about 50kg to 100kg of CO2 daily, he noted.
PUB is currently exploring three streams of water from the desalination process that can be used in SeaChange's technology, to determine which has the most benefits in terms of net carbon removal, and their cost-effectiveness, said Dr Singh.
To reduce its carbon footprint, PUB's current efforts include using renewable energy such as solar photovoltaic systems on its facility rooftops and at reservoirs, as well as reducing the energy requirements of its operations.
These efforts are expected to abate approximately 60 per cent of its emissions by mid-century. However, another 40 per cent will need to be removed via carbon capture and utilisation technologies, Dr Singh said.