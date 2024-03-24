PSLE scripts now marked on computer screen

SINGAPORE – Gone are the days when markers of the annual Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) would wield their pens over stacks of exam scripts.

Since the implementation of on-screen marking (OSM) – which involves marking examination scripts digitally on a computer screen – for all PSLE subjects in 2022, the number of teachers deployed for marking duties has been halved from 14,000 to about 7,000 teachers, the authorities said.

In 2023, the number of PSLE marking days was also cut from four to three days, the Singapore Examinations and Assessments Board (SEAB) told The Straits Times.

Today, the PSLE and locally marked GCE examinations are marked online. About 450,000 scripts are marked locally every year. SEAB introduced the OSM system in 2020.

In addition, all GCE examination scripts which are not assessed locally, are marked on screen by markers appointed by Cambridge International Education in Britain.

Time savings

Educators involved in the PSLE marking told ST that the new OSM system has greatly reduced the time taken to carry out certain marking processes.

Mr Seet Chia Song, 44, who has been marking PSLE scripts for the past 14 years, said that the duration for standardisation – a session that ensures there is a shared understanding of the marking criteria among markers – has been halved with the new system.

“Previously, all the markers had to be assembled in the hall. So the chief marker will brief everyone from the first to the last question. Everyone had to sit through the whole paper,” said the lead teacher for Chinese language at Anderson Primary School.

With the OSM system, markers are given an online briefing only for the specific questions they are assigned to mark, he said. So with a quicker standardisation process, markers can begin assessing earlier.

Furthermore, markers do not have to wait for another marker to finish their assigned questions before passing the script to them. Now, two markers can mark different questions on the same paper concurrently, and as such, fewer markers are deployed.

Nonetheless, Mr Seet said he will miss some aspects of the pen-and-paper marking sessions as it was like a reunion with teachers from different schools.

“Right now when I do on-screen marking, it’s just me and my screen. The human-to-human interaction has been reduced,” said Mr Seet.

Mr Chew Mun Wai, 49, who has been a chief marker for the PSLE for the past five years, said the new system is not as labour-intensive.

Mr Chew, who is principal of Xing Hua Primary School, said that with traditional pen-and-paper marking, markers would have to manage all the logistics by handling and accounting for the physical scripts.

There were also many rounds of manual checks to ensure that marks were captured accurately, as markers had to indicate candidates’ grades by manually shading “bubbles” on the mark sheet.