PSI dips back into moderate range in Singapore as winds shift

SINGAPORE - Clearer skies returned over Singapore on Sunday afternoon as the air quality returned to healthy levels after around 30 hours.

At 2pm on Sunday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading on the National Environment Agency’s website stood between 60 and 96, back into the moderate range.

On Saturday, the PSI reading reached between 67 and 123 at 9pm, with the highest recorded reading in the east.

A PSI reading of 101 to 200 is in the unhealthy range, for which the NEA advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities.

It was the first time the PSI reading had ventured into the unhealthy range since 2019.

On Sunday, NEA’s website showed that winds across Singapore were coming from the country’s south-east.

In a haze advisory issued on Saturday, NEA said that the haze was blown over by prevailing winds from the south-west of Singapore.

The smoke originated from some 212 hot spots detected mostly over the southern and central parts of Sumatra on Friday. The number on Saturday fell slightly to 188.

It had also said that “some showers and a favourable change in wind direction can be expected towards Monday, which may lead to some improvement in the haze situation”.

The improvement in air quality, however, came too late for organisers of Club Rainbow’s Ride and Ralk for Rainbow, who had cancelled the event which was scheduled to kick off at 5am on Sunday.

In a post on its Facebook page, children’s charity Club Rainbow said: “We have been eagerly anticipating to meet you at this year’s event. Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that we have to cancel the physical ride and ralk categories due to the worsening haze situation.”

Club Rainbow added in its statement that preparations were being made to convert the physical event into a virtual one for participants.