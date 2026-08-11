Prudential warns against scammers impersonating staff, financial representatives

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prudential Singapore has advised victims to contact the police immediately if they believe that they had been targeted or may have disclosed any personal or financial information.

SINGAPORE – Prudential Singapore has issued an advisory urging members of the public to remain vigilant against scammers who contact individuals and then inform them that their personal information has been misused to purchase insurance policies.

In such scams, fraudsters would contact victims via phone calls or WhatsApp messages. They show victims fake policy documents and then connect them with fake officials, in order to obtain genuine personal information or persuade them to transfer money.

Members of the public who are not Prudential Singapore customers, as well as policyholders, have reported receiving fraudulent calls and WhatsApp messages, the insurance provider said on Aug 11.

“This is the work of a criminal scam operation,” it added. “We would like to assure customers that our Prudential systems remain secure and there is no leakage of confidential information.”

Prudential Singapore did not mention if a police report had been made.

In its advisory, the company assured customers that it will continue to send security advisory e-mails, noting that it will never send them links to make payment.

Customers should use PRUServices online or log in to their Prudential Singapore app to access their policy information safely and securely, it said.

Prudential Singapore also reminded customers not to disclose their log-in details to anyone, and said that its corporate office does not use WhatsApp for official communication with customers.

Those who believe that they have been targeted by such scams and may have disclosed any personal or financial information should contact the police immediately, it added.

“Please do not engage with suspicious callers, click on any links, open PDFs or disclose personal information,” Prudential Singapore said.

Customers may contact their financial representative, call the PRUCustomer Line on 1800-333-0-333 or submit a Customer Enquiry Form online for verification and assistance.