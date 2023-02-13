Planning to live till 100: How S'poreans are using tech to keep healthy

Singaporeans are living longer, and technology will be key to helping people stay healthy as they age.
As Singapore shifts its focus from the reactive treatment of illnesses to a more preventive approach, a study commissioned by Prudential Singapore (Prudential) shows that the majority of people here are already using technology to improve their health and physical fitness.
The report, “Digital for 100: Harnessing technology for longer lifespans”, found that overall, around three in four Singapore residents aged 25 to 65 say they are proficient in using mobile health apps, from recording blood pressure and tracking diets to managing chronic diseases like diabetes. The proficiency levels are highest for wearable fitness trackers but a large majority are also comfortable with wearable health monitors and regular visits to interactive health websites.
Living till 100
The survey also shows Singapore residents are becoming increasingly confident about their ability to live till 100 while remaining healthy and financially comfortable.
Singapore has one of the world’s rapidly ageing populations: One in four citizens will be aged 65 and above by 2030, up from 18.4 per cent in 2022 and 11.1 per cent in 2012. Forty-two per cent of respondents say they are prepared for rising longevity from a health perspective, up from 31 per cent in 2021.
The report, the sixth in a series of studies to explore Singaporeans’ readiness to live to 100 that Prudential commissioned, examines the use of digital technologies to maintain a healthy lifestyle and build financial resilience.
Conducted by Economist Impact, the report surveyed 800 people in June and July 2022.
One of the report’s key findings is that more than half (54 per cent) of the respondents describe mobile devices and apps as critical tools in preparing for rising longevity.
No age barriers
While there have been concerns about a digital divide separating younger and older Singaporeans, the report showed a high level of proficiency even among the most senior working age group.
For example, the oldest (55 to 65) and youngest (25 to 34) cohorts claim similar levels of aptitude with several health technologies.
According to the survey, 73 per cent of all respondents rate themselves as “good” or “excellent” at using mobile apps to monitor their physical health, including checking calorie intake, monitoring physical activity levels and managing diabetes. The proportion was slightly higher in the 55-65 age group at 74 per cent.
Priorities differed among different age groups, however. For 25-to-34-year-olds, monitoring sleep ranked number one when asked about the importance of using digital technologies, while those in the 55-65 group cited monitoring blood pressure.
Monitoring anxiety levels
Respondents were also conscious about mental wellness, with 67 per cent using digital tools to manage their stress and anxiety levels, and monitor their moods. The proportion ranged from 55 per cent for those in the 45-54 age group to 72 per cent for those in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups.
“As taboos around discussing mental health have eroded here, consumers have become much more open to leveraging such technologies,” Ms Kavita Rekhraj, life sciences and healthcare industry leader for South-east Asia at Deloitte, says in the report.
Ms Lim Sun Sun, Professor of communication and technology at the Singapore University of Technology and Design said that the widespread use of digital technologies across different age groups is partly due to government efforts to promote health tech adoption.
For example, many Singaporeans now wear step trackers, thanks to the National Steps Challenge which incentivises people to clock in more steps in exchange for rewards such as e-vouchers.
Tech for financial wellness
While respondents say digital tools have also helped them to better manage their bank and Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts, investments and insurance needs, there is, however, a difference in familiarity among different age cohorts when it comes to using niche financial tools such as robo advisers, share trading apps and digital asset trading platforms.
For instance, more than 70 per cent of people in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups rate themselves as “good” or “excellent” in using interactive financial advice websites compared with 54 per cent for those in the 45-54 and 55-65 cohorts.
Across all age groups, more than four in five respondents say they are skilled in using mobile banking apps, while seven in 10 say they are skilled in using financial management apps.
The study has also found that age is less of a differentiator in the adoption of personal finance technologies than the willingness and openness to learning new technologies.
Says Mr Dennis Tan, CEO of Prudential Singapore: “Since the pandemic, more people have gone digital, and technology has become a core part of our lives. We need to build on this momentum by ensuring that digital technologies are simple by design so that everyone can use them easily.
“This will encourage individuals to continue using technology to take charge of their health and wealth as they get ready for a longer life,” he adds.