Planning to live till 100: How S'poreans are using tech to keep healthy

Monitoring anxiety levels

Respondents were also conscious about mental wellness, with 67 per cent using digital tools to manage their stress and anxiety levels, and monitor their moods. The proportion ranged from 55 per cent for those in the 45-54 age group to 72 per cent for those in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups.

“As taboos around discussing mental health have eroded here, consumers have become much more open to leveraging such technologies,” Ms Kavita Rekhraj, life sciences and healthcare industry leader for South-east Asia at Deloitte, says in the report.

Ms Lim Sun Sun, Professor of communication and technology at the Singapore University of Technology and Design said that the widespread use of digital technologies across different age groups is partly due to government efforts to promote health tech adoption.

For example, many Singaporeans now wear step trackers, thanks to the National Steps Challenge which incentivises people to clock in more steps in exchange for rewards such as e-vouchers.

Tech for financial wellness

While respondents say digital tools have also helped them to better manage their bank and Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts, investments and insurance needs, there is, however, a difference in familiarity among different age cohorts when it comes to using niche financial tools such as robo advisers, share trading apps and digital asset trading platforms.

For instance, more than 70 per cent of people in the 25-34 and 35-44 age groups rate themselves as “good” or “excellent” in using interactive financial advice websites compared with 54 per cent for those in the 45-54 and 55-65 cohorts.

Across all age groups, more than four in five respondents say they are skilled in using mobile banking apps, while seven in 10 say they are skilled in using financial management apps.