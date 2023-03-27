“Provide the best start in life for every child”: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - It is important to provide the best start in life for every child regardless of what their needs are, especially for children with developmental needs, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday as she visited Sparkletots @ Fernvale to observe the implementation of the Inclusive Support Programme (InSP) Pilot Preschool.

She affirmed such integrated programmes that conduct early intervention alongside early childhood education, and added that she hoped that after the evaluation period is over, this programme can be expanded to many more preschools.

“What I liked very much is that (the programme looks) at the child, and develops the curriculum plans around the child’s needs,” she said.

InSP was launched in 2021 and aimed to support children with developmental needs requiring medium levels of early intervention support in preschools.

The programme is designed to be integrative in nature, allowing children with developmental needs to learn alongside their typically developing peers. This gives them opportunities to learn valuable social skills and gain confidence in communicating with others.

Sparkletots @ Ferndale was the first of seven preschools to host such a programme, selected after thorough consultation with the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

Key features of the centre include a gym and sensory room, which provide equipment and activities that are designed around certain senses such as sight and touch.

According to Dr Honey Ng, Deputy Director of the inclusive education team at PAP Community Foundation (PCF), through these activities, dysregulated children - or children prone to meltdowns and outbursts due to the difficulty they face in registering emotions - can calm down through various sensory stimuli.