Proposed law targets only those who spread fake news deliberately

Only those who deliberately fabricate news and spread falsehoods are liable to face criminal charges under the proposed law against fake news, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told The Straits Times yesterday.

Those who spread fake news without knowing the truth have nothing to fear. Similarly, a person who starts something based on a misunderstanding will not face penalties, he added.

"There might be one person who deliberately puts the falsehood out, and then there might be thousands who spread it," Mr Shanmugam said in spelling out what behaviour would be targeted by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, and how malicious intent would be determined by the police and prosecution.

"The Bill doesn't seek to impose criminal penalties on the thousands who spread the original post, as many people do, without knowing the truth. So, they don't have to be concerned."

Under the draft law, ministers are given powers to order corrections or removals of online falsehoods, and also ask for sites spreading such falsehoods to be blocked, if they harm the public interest.

These decisions can be challenged in court, which will be the final arbiter, if applications to the ministers to vary or cancel the orders are rejected.

Those found guilty of spreading fake news with the malicious intent to harm public interest could face jail terms of up to 10 years.

To determine such intent, Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong said the police will look at objective facts, circumstances and context. If necessary, they will refer the case to the Attorney-General's Chambers, which will decide whether or not to prosecute.

If the case goes to court, the court will then have to decide "beyond any reasonable doubt whether there was a case to be made for this person to have published it with knowledge of falsity, and intention to undermine public interest", said Mr Tong, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health.

At an event organised by the Association of Muslim Lawyers and social enterprise Wise SG yesterday, Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan asked during a small group session involving Mr Shanmugam as well as 20 lawyers and academics whether the Government could include illustrations relating to the definition of a falsehood.

INTENT MATTERS There might be one person who deliberately puts the falsehood out, and then there might be thousands who spread it. The Bill doesn't seek to impose criminal penalties on the thousands who spread the original post, as many people do, without knowing the truth. So, they don't have to be concerned. LAW AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER K. SHANMUGAM

He said doing so would help to clarify the intention of the Bill.

"We certainly can consider inserting some illustrations into the legislation," replied Mr Shanmugam.

The event, to discuss hate speech and deliberate online falsehoods, included a larger dialogue, attended by about 160 academics, businessmen, students and religious leaders.

Institute of Policy Studies senior research fellow Carol Soon asked Mr Shanmugam how the Government would handle sensitive information involving national security in order to correct a falsehood.

He acknowledged that in such circumstances, a simple statement saying that an article in question contains a falsehood "is not going to cut much ice".

If the ministry involved decides to respond, it will have to make a "judgment call" on how much information to put out, he said.

"It must be clear enough so that when people read it, they will say this is obviously true," he said. "If you don't set out enough, then you probably revalidate the original falsehood."

Challenging decisions will be fast, relatively inexpensive: Minister

It will be "fast and relatively inexpensive" to challenge decisions taken by the Government to act against online falsehoods under a proposed law, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

He said the Government is trying to reduce the cost of such appeals "very substantially" and allow individuals to act without employing a lawyer.

"Of course, people can employ lawyers," Mr Shanmugam said in response to a question asked at an event organised by the Association of Muslim Lawyers and social enterprise Wise SG.

"But we want to make the process such that you fill in a form that sets out your position, and we want to try and make it fast and relatively inexpensive."

Tabled in Parliament on April 1, the proposed Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act allows for people who disagree with a government decision taken to correct or remove a falsehood to appeal to the courts.

The appeal can be made after applications to the ministers to vary or cancel the orders are rejected. But some have pointed out that the legal route could be a costly means of seeking redress.

On Sunday, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Charles Chong called on the Government to make the appeals process "less onerous".

This would give people the assurance that there are adequate avenues of redress when there is disagreement with the Government's decision, said Mr Chong, who chaired the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods last year.

Mr Shanmugam was also asked at the event yesterday if it would be more practical to set up an independent committee to review online falsehoods rather than having government ministers do the job.

He said that unlike ministers, such a committee would not be politically accountable. "If a minister makes a decision, he can be accountable in Parliament," said Mr Shanmugam. "He can be brought to court and he has to justify this decision."

He added that left unchecked, online falsehoods can have serious consequences in the real world. "Ultimately, the Government is responsible. You have got to correct these things and then stand or fall by your decision."

Responding to queries on the minister's proposal to simplify the appeal process, a spokesman for Singapore Press Holdings said last night in a statement: "SPH welcomes the proposal to simplify the process for appeals on decisions calling for corrections or deletions on fake news.

"In its representations to the Select Committee, SPH had proposed, among other things, that it would be preferable for a neutral body to be tasked with adjudicating on whether content was true or otherwise.

"The proposed legislation calls for such decisions on online falsehoods to be made by domain ministers, so that these could be taken with speed to safeguard the public interest.

"SPH accepts that, and also welcomes the move to make appeals against such decisions easier for the public, as this will go a long way towards addressing concerns that have been voiced in some quarters."

Linette Lai

The burning questions

That legislation is needed to tackle the scourge of online falsehoods is widely accepted. But how Singapore's proposed law would do so has come under the spotlight since the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill was tabled in Parliament on April 1. The Straits Times' Tham Yuen-C, Linette Lai and Lim Min Zhang take up the key questions raised over the draft legislation.

1 Will it curtail freedom of expression?

Powers given to ministers under the Bill - to decide what is a falsehood that could harm public interest and to order actions - may lead to censorship of unwelcome views or create a chilling effect on freedom of expression, some have argued.

But the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said yesterday that the Bill applies only to false statements of fact, and will not cover opinions, satire or parody, or criticisms against the Government, no matter how severe.

It said there is a clear distinction between fact and opinion, which is set out in law. The Bill uses the following definition of "fact": "A statement which a reasonable person seeing, hearing or otherwise perceiving it would consider to be a representation of fact."

Lawyer Chia Yong Yong, who was on the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods last year, told The Straits Times that the scope of the draft law is confined to the communication of false statements of fact which are against public interest.

"In the first place, there is no fundamental liberty to tell or spread lies, and freedom of expression is constitutionally circumscribed by elements of public interest," noted the former Nominated MP.

2 Why let ministers decide on the falsehoods?

Another area of concern among some was why Singapore has decided on the approach of allowing ministers to decide on falsehoods first, instead of an independent regulator or senior civil servants.

MinLaw said the model under the Bill - in which the minister makes the decision at first instance, and is then accountable in court, to Parliament, and to the electorate - strikes the best balance between the need to act decisively and have accountability.

It described the model as the most cost-effective, compared with the Government having to make an application in court. "That will be more costly because everyone will have to be brought to court, even when the person knows it is false and does not wish to challenge. It will certainly also not be effective because by the time the matter goes to court, the falsehoods will have gone viral and set in stone," it added.

But under this model, individuals can decide if they wish to challenge and will do so only when what they had stated is true. "And if they are right, the Government will have to pay costs to them," said MinLaw.

Other possible options include having senior civil servants or an independent body decide on what are falsehoods that need to be countered.

Having an independent panel was considered, said MinLaw, but this model was found wanting.

Issues that arise include how this independent body could be held accountable for its decisions, and how its members would be appointed and remunerated. And if their decisions can be appealed against and they have to defend themselves in court, what resources they will have to do so, and who will fund the litigation.

"The body has the power, but does not have the responsibility. If it makes a wrong decision, the consequences fall on society, which the Government then has to deal with. Some of these consequences - which have been seen in other countries, including developed ones - are not minor; they can involve protests on the streets, public order concerns, etc."

On why not permanent secretaries, who are senior civil servants, MinLaw said that ministers, as elected officials, are responsible for running the Government.

"It is their duty to keep Singapore safe and deal with public policy issues. They are accountable in Parliament and to the public for their decisions," it added.

3 Does it give too much power to ministers?

The Asia Internet Coalition, an industry group representing Internet and technology companies such as Facebook and Google, had expressed concern on April 1 that the proposed legislation would give the Singapore Government "full discretion" over what is considered true or false.

MinLaw said that under the Bill, the minister who is familiar with the domain in question will make the decision on what directives should be taken. The same minister will also be accountable for this decision if challenged, said MinLaw.

On why not have the power given to only one minister, MinLaw said that this means that minister has to make the call on matters of fact relating to a whole range of domains, and assess whether that falsehood has an impact on public interest. "If challenged in court, the competence of the minister to make that judgment will be aggressively challenged," it said.

4 How will the law apply during elections when falsehoods surface against candidates?

An alternative authority appointed under the Bill will exercise the minister's powers during election periods. "The intent is to appoint senior civil servants such as the permanent secretaries of the various ministries," said MinLaw.

If a false statement of fact about a political office holder relating to their personal affairs is published at any time, including during elections, the public interest condition is not likely to be fulfilled, it said.

"No action can be taken under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill unless public interest is triggered; the remedy for the affected individual lies under the Protection from Harassment Act."

5 How does the law safeguard against abuse by a rogue government?

The powers in the legislation apply only to false statements of fact, so the abuse can happen only when the Government does not respect the notion of there being objective facts, said MinLaw. In such cases, court challenge is available.

In addition, if a take-down directive is regularly used, people will see anyway that there is an abuse, said MinLaw. "The government of the day will then have to take the flak for it," it said.