Proposed integrated development in Kembangan to have 340 BTO units, new community club

SINGAPORE - A proposed HDB integrated development next to Kembangan MRT station will have about 340 Build-To-Order (BTO) units and a five-storey building with a new community club, supermarket and retail shops.

The development could consist of two 18-storey blocks, comprising two-room flexi and four-room flats, the Housing Board said on Feb 2. The five-storey building, which will also have an outpatient healthcare facility and a multi-storey carpark, will be built next to the residential blocks.

Meanwhile, the Kampong Kembangan Community Club, located adjacent to the integrated development site, will be relocated to make way for a neighbourhood park.

The club will operate at its current location along Lengkong Tiga until June 30, before temporarily relocating to Kampong Ubi Community Centre opposite Eunos MRT station, HDB added.

It will move into the integrated development when the project is built. Asked when the development will be completed, HDB said plans are still being firmed up and more details will be shared when ready.

The Straits Times reported on Jan 19 that the Urban Redevelopment Authority had published a proposed amendment to its masterplan to re-zone several land parcels and prepare the Kembangan site for housing.

The plot, bounded by Jalan Kembangan and Lengkong Tiga, currently houses a football field with a running track and a basketball court. The site proposed for the new development is nearly 2ha, or almost the size of three football fields.

Some residents had lamented the potential loss of the community club, while others objected to the field making way for the development. A petition was put up on Change.org on Jan 20 urging the authorities to reconsider the proposed changes to the area.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is overseeing the Kembangan Chai-Chee ward, said on Feb 2 that while the current community club building has served residents well for more than 30 years, “with all buildings, we should periodically refresh it to ensure it maintains its appeal for all ages”.

The new community club within the integrated development is expected to be up to 1½ times larger than the current facility, he said in a speech at a Chinese New Year carnival held at the field.

On Feb 2, HDB said the new Kampong Kembangan Community Club in the integrated development would have more sports and recreational facilities as part of efforts to “inject greater vibrancy in the estate”.

These include a sheltered basketball court, food and beverage options and a multi-purpose hall that can accommodate three badminton courts. It will also have a culinary studio, dance studios and a gym.

The development could also house a kidney dialysis centre, a pre-school and a residents’ network centre.

“The planned amenities and facilities in the proposed development will provide convenience to the community and meet their daily needs, as well as promote active living and provide abundant opportunities for people to get together,” HDB said.

HDB said the new neighbourhood park is aimed at encouraging residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle and bond with one another. The 3,400 sq m area could have playgrounds, fitness corners and a multi-purpose court.