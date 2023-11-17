Proposed changes to law will allow Muslims to solemnise marriages online

SINGAPORE – Muslim couples will no longer require the signatures of a solemniser and witnesses to get married, as part of efforts to take Muslim marriages online under proposed changes to the law.

The changes also include the introduction of digital certificates of marriage, and will be part of the new process for civil marriages.

Members of the public can give feedback on the proposed changes to the Administration of Muslim Law till Nov 30, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a statement on Nov 17.

The changes are largely aimed at updating rules governing the way statutory Muslim institutions operate.

The institutions are the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), the Syariah Court and the Registry of Muslim Marriages.

Another proposed change will be to define Muslim religious schools more clearly and allow Muis to better administer all such schools in Singapore, including online and physical classes. It will also better enable Muis to take action against unregistered Muslim religious schools.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Muis found there were schools or individuals not registered with Muis who were conducting online religious classes.

Details of the proposed changes to the rules can be found on the Reach website at https://go.gov.sg/amla-consult, and the public have until 6pm on Nov 30 to give feedback.

The statement said: “The Government, in consultation with community partners and stakeholders, regularly reviews the Act to ensure that this legislation stays up to date with new programmes and processes, and serves the needs of our Muslim community.

“MCCY will review all comments submitted during the consultation and refine the amendments where appropriate.”

A summary of MCCY responses to the main comments will be published on the Reach website after the consultation period ends.