PropertyLimBrothers saga: Who are Melvin Lim and Grayce Tan?

Mr Melvin Lim was PropertyLimBrothers’ chief executive and co-founder, while Ms Grayce Tan was its vice-president for strategy, before the pair resigned.

Mr Lim and Ms Tan also resigned from their respective roles as operating principal and part of the leadership team at KW Singapore , a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams, The Business Times reported on Jan 29.

Here are a few things to know about them:

Ms Grayce Tan

She is 29 years old, and joined PLB in 2022, according to her now-deactivated LinkedIn page. She started out at the firm as an intern, then took on a few other roles before becoming vice-president for strategy in January 2025, according to archived versions of PLB’s website.

Before entering the real estate industry, she tried her hand at home tutoring, according to a listing on a local tutoring website.

According to her profile on the site, she had taught English and physical education at a primary school in the east, as part of an internship with the Ministry of Education. She also has a postgraduate diploma in education from the National Institute of Education, according to PLB’s website.

She studied sociology and English linguistics at the National University of Singapore (NUS), and was awarded the Geoffrey SK Yu Sociology Prize for the academic year of 2019/2020.

According to the NUS Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences’ website, the award is given to the graduating student in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology who has submitted the best sociology honours-year thesis in an academic year, with the awardee receiving a cash prize of $1,000.

Ms Tan, also known by her online moniker @babygrayce, has also been a keen sportswoman.

She competed in a varsity-level event for muay thai in 2020, according to an NUS feature on her. And she was awarded the bronze medal in Thailand after representing Singapore in taekwondo at the 20th ASEAN University Games in 2022, according to a Singapore Taekwondo Federation Facebook post that year.

According to Ms Tan’s Facebook page, she got married in September 2025. She does not have any children.

Mr Melvin Lim

The 45-year-old started out in the real estate industry after meeting PLB co-founder Adrian Lim in 2007 when they were working as prison officers, according to the property firm’s website.

Both Mr Melvin Lim, also known as @itsmelvinlim online, and Mr Adrian Lim were given the title “millionaire realtors” after drawing more than $1 million in sales commissions in 2019 and 2020 at real estate firm PropNex, according to PLB’s website.

The duo later started PLB in 2022.

It grew from a two-person team to a 159-strong operation, with 90 staff in its creative agency arm and another 69 realtors in its realty arm, according to its website.

The firm ranked seventh on The Straits Times and Statista’s 2025 list of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies . It had a revenue of almost $6.5 million in 2023.

Its YouTube channel has at least 79,000 subscribers and more than 4,800 videos.

Media outlet Stomp reported that Mr Melvin Lim said in a YouTube video, which has since been unlisted, that he owns a few properties but has not calculated his net worth.

Mr Lim got married at the age of 24, and has four children aged between seven and 20, according to Stomp.