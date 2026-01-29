PropertyLimBrothers saga: Melvin Lim, Grayce Tan step down from leadership roles at second firm

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The leadership changes follow rumours surrounding Mr Melvin Lim and Ms Grayce Tan.

SINGAPORE – PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) co-founder Melvin Lim has “stepped back from his duties” as operating principal at real estate agency KW Singapore.

KW Singapore, in a media statement on Jan 29, said: “Grayce Tan, formerly director of growth, is no longer part of the KW Singapore leadership team, with immediate effect.”

KW Singapore, a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams, was founded by Mr Lim in July 2025.

KW Singapore said it operates as a standalone business, separate from PLB.

“To support the business during this transition, Jonathan Lee has been appointed to take over the overall leadership role for KW Singapore in the interim, with full support and backing from Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) to manage the business,” the agency said.

“Jonathan brings extensive regional experience, having previously served as regional director of KW Malaysia and currently as a growth consultant for the Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) Asia Pacific Hub.”

KW Singapore said it is taking steps to enhance its compliance frameworks and governance processes.

“These measures are intended to reinforce accountability, safeguard realtor businesses, and ensure the organisation continues to operate in accordance with high professional standards.”

KW Singapore said it remains focused on maintaining business stability and supporting its community, with the resources of KWW.

“These actions reflect a measured and deliberate approach to leadership, governance and continuity as the organisation moves forward.”

Several sources The Business Times spoke to said rumours of potential exits are circulating within the industry.

The speculation comes on the back of rumours surrounding Mr Lim, who was PLB chief executive, and Ms Tan , who was PLB vice-president of strategy.

PLB was founded in 2017 by Mr Lim and Mr Adrian Lim, who met as prison officers.

The team made a name in the real estate industry for its home tour videos and property analysis.