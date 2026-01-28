Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The leadership changes follow online rumours surrounding Mr Melvin Lim and Ms Grayce Tan.

SINGAPORE – Two senior executives at PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), a prominent real estate agency here, have resigned “with immediate effect”, with vice-president of operations Marc Chan appointed interim chief executive.

This follows online rumours surrounding its CEO, Mr Melvin Lim, and vice-president of strategy, Ms Grayce Tan.

Checks by The Straits Times on PLB’s website on Jan 26 showed that neither Mr Lim nor Ms Tan was listed as an employee. When asked about them, the company said it “has completed an internal review following recent events”.

“Following the review, leadership changes have been implemented. The individuals concerned have resigned from their respective roles with immediate effect,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are in the midst of reinforcing our workplace conduct policies and governance processes to reaffirm clear professional boundaries and standards across the organisation.

“We will not comment on rumours or speculation. Our business operations and client services continue as usual.”

Formed in 2017 by Mr Melvin Lim and Mr Adrian Lim, who met while training as prison officers, the agency differentiates itself from other real estate companies through its “robust media capabilities and widespread social media presence”, according to its website.

It grew from a two-person team to a 159-strong operation, with 90 staff in its creative agency arm and another 69 realtors in its realty arm, according to its website.

The firm ranked seventh on The Straits Times and Statista’s 2025 list of Singapore's fastest-growing companies . It had a revenue of almost $6.5 million in 2023.

According to the list, the firm recorded an absolute growth rate of 1,569.73 per cent.

PLB has transacted more than 1,200 properties in the past two years, according to the firm’s LinkedIn profile.

Its YouTube channel has at least 79,000 subscribers and more than 4,800 videos.

Also, its Instagram page has at least 38,700 followers. In comparison, PropNex – Singapore’s largest real estate agency – has at least 14,400 followers.