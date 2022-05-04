Property, rental prices likely to stay high this year as construction costs continue to rise

SINGAPORE - An extra $2 million: that is how much main contractor Unison Construction has forked out in the past two years to meet the soaring cost of steel rebar alone for one ongoing construction project.

Yet its contracts director Goh Boo Kui is thankful, as the hit to the firm's bottom line could have been far worse, had it not earlier signed a fixed price contract for $700 a tonne and already secured a large quantity of steel from another supplier. The cost of steel has almost doubled to $1,300 this year, on the back of high energy prices, supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine.