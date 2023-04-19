Property firm OrangeTee & Tie fined $37k over data breach affecting more than 250,000 customers, employees

SINGAPORE - Real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie has been fined $37,000 after the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) found that the data of more than 250,000 customers, employees and agents had been compromised.

In a written judgment on Monday, the PDPC said OrangeTee & Tie had breached the protection obligation it had to sufficiently assess the security risks in the way it handled users’ personal data, and had failed to conduct reasonable security reviews.

In August 2021, names, bank account numbers, NRIC and passport numbers, and property transaction and commission amounts were extracted from OrangeTee & Tie’s outdated database servers by hacking group ALTDOS.

The group demanded a ransom of 10 Bitcoins from the company for the safety and non-disclosure of the databases. They also claimed to have hacked OrangeTee & Tie’s network since June 2021 and stolen “hundreds of databases”.

OrangeTee & Tie then filed a police report and also reported the incident to a division under the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.

When the hacking group did not receive the ransom, it carried out a distributed denial-of-service attack - which floods a server with traffic - that brought down OrangeTee & Tie’s network.

It also sent another ransom demand via e-mail and messaging app WhatsApp to some of the company’s employees.

OrangeTee & Tie engaged a private forensic expert who found that the hackers had extracted personal datasets from 11 databases, contrary to their claim.

In total, 256,583 people were affected by the data breach, most of them customers of OrangeTee & Tie.

PDPC said OrangeTee & Tie had used “live” production data, which included personal data, for development and testing without having “sufficiently robust processes” to ensure it is protected.

It said the company should have conducted a security assessment and used synthetic data, or information that is artificially-generated, instead.

The property firm also failed to conduct reasonable periodic security reviews of its servers - a standard practice that would have detected vulnerabilities arising from outdated software, PDPC added.

Two database servers were connected to Internet-facing web servers, and that exposed the personal data to security risks.

OrangeTee & Tie did not recognise the risks posed by the outdated software and did not take steps to ensure that all Internet-facing servers were adequately protected, PDPC said.

The firm subsequently admitted that it did not consider the need for such security reviews in its IT security policy.