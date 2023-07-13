Proofer Bakery at Changi City Point suspended for two weeks due to infestation

SINGAPORE - The licence of Proofer Bakery and Pizzeria’s outlet at Changi City Point has been suspended for two weeks due to its failure to keep the store premises free of infestation.

According to a notice put up on the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) website on Wednesday, the bakery, which has more than 15 outlets across the island, had accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined $800 for two offences of failing to keep its licensed premises free of infestation.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the SFA said Proofer’s Changi City Point outlet was observed to have an infestation of cockroaches during two inspections.

The online notice also stated that the food handlers and food hygiene officers who work at the suspended outlet will also be required to reattend and pass the WorkForce Skills Qualification Food Safety Course Level 1 and Level 3 respectively, before they can resume work.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled,” said the notice.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.”

In 2021, The Straits Times reported that an SFA inspection done at the bakery’s premises in MacPherson found a large pest infestation, with cockroaches and dead rodents found at the premises and in delivery trucks.

The agency had directed the bakery then to suspend its food business operations and rectify the lapses, and take measures to improve the cleanliness of and food safety practices at its premises.