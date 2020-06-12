Promising results after easing of curbs: Experts

Published
33 min ago

Ten days after the lifting of the circuit breaker in Singapore, the results are promising, say experts.

All signs point to a situation that is under control.

There has been no spike in cases in the general community, and hospitals are well able to cope with current figures.

In addition, many of the cases picked up now are due to active screening of front-line workers and other groups, as testing and contact tracing are intensified.

But while cautiously optimistic about the country moving into phase two of reopening before the end of the month, the experts stressed that it would be critical for individuals to do their part.

The threat from Covid-19 still remains.

With a broader range of activities being resumed, covering nearly the whole economy, people must stay committed to maintaining high standards of hygiene and practising safe distancing.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 12, 2020, with the headline 'Promising results after easing of curbs: Experts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content