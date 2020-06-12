Promising results after easing of curbs: Experts

Ten days after the lifting of the circuit breaker in Singapore, the results are promising, say experts.

All signs point to a situation that is under control.

There has been no spike in cases in the general community, and hospitals are well able to cope with current figures.

In addition, many of the cases picked up now are due to active screening of front-line workers and other groups, as testing and contact tracing are intensified.

But while cautiously optimistic about the country moving into phase two of reopening before the end of the month, the experts stressed that it would be critical for individuals to do their part.

The threat from Covid-19 still remains.

With a broader range of activities being resumed, covering nearly the whole economy, people must stay committed to maintaining high standards of hygiene and practising safe distancing.