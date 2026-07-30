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Renowned scientist Tan Chorh Chuan will relinquish his roles as Permanent Secretary of National Research and Development, and Public Sector Science and Technology Policy and Plans Office, Prime Minister’s Office on Sept 1.

SINGAPORE – Tan Chorh Chuan, a prominent leader in biomedical science, public health and research policy, will retire from the Administrative Service on Sept 1.

He will relinquish his roles as Permanent Secretary of National Research and Development (NRD), and Permanent Secretary of the Public Sector Science and Technology Policy and Plans Office (S&TPPO), which both come under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“I would like to thank Chorh Chuan for his outstanding and impactful contributions to the Public Service,” said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing in a July 30 statement by the Public Service Division (PSD).

“He has served with distinction to strengthen our capabilities in the areas of healthcare, higher education, research and innovation.”

Tan, a renal physician by training, was appointed to his current roles in 2023, and provided strategic leadership in uplifting the Public Service’s science, technology and innovation capabilities, having shaped and steered the nation’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 planning, according to the PSD.

He also contributed to efforts to align national research and innovation investments with long-term strategic priorities, while fostering closer collaboration across government, academia and industry to address complex policy and operational challenges, it said.

Tan has held various key appointments in the medical and academic fields, as well as in the public sector.

As then-director of medical services in the Ministry of Health (MOH) from 2000 to 2004, he played an instrumental role in leading the public health response to the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic.

He served as the deputy chairman at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) from 2004 to 2017, and president of the National University of Singapore from 2008 to 2017.

He was appointed the executive director of the MOH Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT), and concurrently as MOH’s chief health scientist from 2018 to 2023. He was appointed chairman of MOHT in 2023, and also served as chairman of the Heathier SG Implementation Office from 2022 to 2024.

He is also an accomplished amateur painter.

In recognition of his contributions to Singapore across healthcare, biomedical research, higher education and the Public Service, Tan was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2015, the Distinguished Service Order in 2022 and the Public Service Star (Covid-19) in 2023.

Tan will continue in his appointment as the non-executive chairman at A*STAR and MOHT’s chairman.

Replacing Tan’s roles in PMO is newly appointed Permanent Secretary Ng Chad-Son.

Ng Chad-Son will assume the roles of Permanent Secretary of National Research and Development, and the Public Sector Science and Technology Policy and Plans Office in the Prime Minister’s Office from Sept 1. PHOTO: PUBLIC SERVICE DIVISION

Ng, 51, joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1994, and has held various key appointments in the SAF and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Between 2010 and 2012, Ng was seconded to the Ministry of Trade and Industry as director of the research and enterprise division , with a portfolio that covers national R&D, as well as small and medium-sized enterprise development.

Ng was appointed the deputy secretary for technology at MINDEF in 2022, and the chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) in 2024.

He will also be concurrently appointed as the permanent secretary for defence development in MINDEF from Sept 1. He is taking over from Melvyn Ong, who will continue his role as Permanent Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment.

New chief at Defence Science and Technology Agency

Succeeding Ng as the new chief of DSTA is Roy Chan Hsiung Wei, who has been the agency’s deputy chief executive for operations since Feb 15, 2021.

Roy Chan Hsiung Wei will succeed as the chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Agency from Sept 1. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

In its statement announcing the changes, MINDEF said that 52-year-old Chan has led the delivery of complex defence capabilities over the years, since joining the defence technology community in 1998.

Chan holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the Victoria University of Manchester and a Master of Science from Naval Postgraduate School. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2022 and conferred the Knight of the National Order of Merit by the French government in 2025.

MINDEF expressed its deep appreciation to Ng for his distinguished service and invaluable contributions to MINDEF, SAF, DSTA and the defence technology community.