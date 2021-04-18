Prolonged heavy rain causes flash floods across island

Heavy rain yesterday afternoon caused flash floods across Singapore, with a number of pavements flooded in the western and central areas.

These included those in Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre and the park connector along Ulu Pandan Canal, due to the high water levels in adjacent drains and canals.

Along Lower Delta Road, a tree branch fell onto a green car, smashing its windscreen.

The police arrived, and the car was towed away at around 3.20pm when The Sunday Times arrived.

Netizens also took to social media to post videos and photos of flooded roads and canals in Queenstown, Bukit Timah and Ulu Pandan.

But traffic remained passable in these areas, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post at around 4.45pm yesterday.

It deployed its quick response teams to affected locations to help drivers and pedestrians, it added.

The prolonged heavy rain caused water levels in several drains and canals to exceed 90 per cent of their capacity.

Since noon yesterday, PUB had been issuing flood risk warnings for more than 20 locations, including Sime Darby Centre, Bukit Timah Canal (Leng Kwang Baptist Church) and Ulu Pandan Canal.

It said western Singapore recorded the heaviest rainfall of 161.4mm from 12.25pm to 3.25pm.

This corresponds to 91 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in April, and lies within the top 0.5 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981.

On Friday, Meteorological Service Singapore had said there would be more rain over the next two weeks, with thundery showers and gusty winds forecast for the earlier part of the fortnight.

The storms are expected to land before dawn and later in the morning, and are due in part to a large-scale convergence of winds that is predicted to develop over the region this week.

Lighter winds will kick in during the latter part of the fortnight, but there will also be moderate to heavy thunderstorms with frequent lightning strikes in the afternoon.

It added that overall, the rainfall this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The first two weeks of this month saw thundery showers in the afternoon on most days over parts of the island due to heating from the sun, although overall temperature was still high.

There were 12 days in this period when the daily maximum temperature exceeded 34 deg C, with the highest coming on April 2, when 36.3 deg C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio.