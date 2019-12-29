Projecting a community's hopes and dreams

Colourful artworks by 40 individuals were projected on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum (above) at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort and the Merlion yesterday evening. The 40 individuals are from four social service organisations: Beyond Social Services, Dyslexia Association of Singapore, Shine Children and Youth Services, and Yishun Community Hospital. The nightly light projections are being held between 8pm and 10.30pm until tomorrow, and between 8pm and 11.30pm on New Year's Eve on Tuesday.