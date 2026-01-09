Project Wolbachia to be expanded to 4 new locations from end-January to March

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

With the expansion, the project will increase total coverage from 660,000 to 740,000 households in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Four more areas in Singapore will be included in Project Wolbachia in 2026, announced Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary in a Facebook post on Jan 9.

Balestier-Whampoa, Moulmein-Dorset, Geylang and Pasir Ris are the latest sites to be included in the initiative, which aims to control the spread of the Aedes mosquito population by releasing lab-grown male Wolbachia mosquitoes.

This will take place from Jan 27 in the first two areas followed by Geylang on Jan 28 and Pasir Ris from March 2026.

With the expansion, the project will increase total coverage from 660,000 to 740,000 households in Singapore.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) aims for Project Wolbachia to reach 800,000 households or half of all households here by end-2026, said the National Environment Agency on Jan 9.

The project has reduced the Aedes mosquito population in its sites by 80 to 90 per cent and the risk of acquiring dengue by more than 70 per cent, according to the NEA.

Under the project, lab-grown male mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria are released in high-risk dengue areas.

When these male mosquitoes, which do not bite, mate with females, the eggs produced will not hatch, leading to a reduction in the mosquito population, thus lowering the risk of dengue transmission over time.

The production of Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes is currently met by two separate facilities managed by NEA and Debug.

Debug has supported NEA’s mosquito production and release efforts with its automation technology for the production, sex-sorting and release of male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes at the Tampines and Marine Parade sites since 2023.