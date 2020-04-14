Project provides free online tuition to students

Singapore started full home-based learning last Wednesday - but it has not been a level-playing field, with some students benefiting from more support from their parents or private tutors.

Enter Covid-19 Tutoring Support For Students, a community initiative that gives free online lessons to underserved students who do not have access to private tuition.

Those who sign up will be paired up with volunteers who can help them with homework.

The classes, which started last Saturday, are free and via Bramble, an online tutoring platform headquartered in Britain.

First-year Oxford undergraduate Quek Hui Ying, 20, who started the project, said demand has been encouraging - more than 1,400 volunteers and 200 students have signed up already.

Ms Quek - whose own education has been disrupted due to the pandemic - is back in Singapore.

She is joined by a core team of five other Singaporeans, aged 19 to 22, on the initiative.

"We've been very, very busy on the admin side of things," she said.

Ms Quek said students will fill in a feedback form after each session and parents are encouraged to sit in during the first class to allay their fears about security issues.

Toh Wen Li

•Visit https://covidtutoringsupport.weebly.com