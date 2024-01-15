Programme to close food waste loop to be rolled out at five Frasers Property Singapore malls

SINGAPORE – One man’s food waste can become a fish’s treasure with the WasteMaster system that has been rolled out at five Frasers Property Singapore malls.

The property company and Life Lab Resources, a Singapore food security solution provider, signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan 15 to start a programme to close the food waste loop through food waste valorisation among retail tenants.

Food waste valorisation works like upcycling. It transforms food waste into valuable materials that can be reused as new products in the food production ecosystem, like animal feed and fertiliser, or in this case, fish feed.

The WasteMaster, developed by Australian Green Eco Technologies and operated by Life Lab Resources, is an on-site food waste processing system that turns food waste into an odourless but nutrient-rich material.

After food waste is loaded into the system, the machine mixes it with air to speed up decomposition while evaporating water in the waste. Unlike compost bins and digesters, the WasteMaster technology does not require water or bacteria to be added.

According to Green Eco Technologies, the system can reduce the volume and weight of food waste by up to 80 per cent while retaining its nutritional value and removing harmful germs.

The material can be reused to make commercial-grade fish feed at Life Lab Resources’ bio-refinery plant, which will be trialled in the first quarter of 2024 at two fish farms. While the feed will not be given to fish meant for human consumption yet, Life Lab Resources hopes that this will be possible in the next year or so.

By turning food waste into useful material, the WasteMaster system reduces waste sent to incinerators and landfills. It also reduces the need to use new natural resources since materials can be reused, hence helping to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), food waste accounted for around 11 per cent of the total waste generated in Singapore in 2022 and the recycling rate for food waste was 18 per cent.

From 2024, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and NEA have made it mandatory for large commercial and industrial buildings that produce large amounts of food waste, such as hotels and malls, to separate their food waste from general waste for treatment.

The WasteMaster will be rolled out at five Frasers Property Singapore malls – Causeway Point, Waterway Point, Northpoint City, Century Square and Tampines 1 – in 2024.