‘Profoundly encouraging’ for conservation efforts: Rare sambar deer seen with fawn at Mandai

A rare sambar deer, nicknamed as White Dot, was spotted with her newborn on Feb 4.

SINGAPORE - A sambar deer, known for her distinctive white patch of fur on her forehead and white nose, has apparently given birth to a fawn, exciting a conservation group here which has been tracking the rare animal.

Affectionately nicknamed White Dot b y wildlife-spotting enthusiasts here, the deer - estimated to be two-and-a-half-year old - was first spotted visibly pregnant in December 2025, according to n on-governmental organisation EcoWild Asia.

According to EcoWild Asia, White Dot is believed to have given birth around 2pm on Feb 3 near Mandai Columbarium.

She was later spotted with her newborn, believed to be a male , on Feb 4.

Sambar deer are listed as vulnerable - threatened with extinction - in the International Union for Conservation of Nature database .

In Singapore, about 15 of these animals are estimated to live in the wild, according to a 2021 study by the National Parks Board (NParks), and a 2023 study estimated the animal’s numbers to be growing in various forested areas.

EcoWild Asia , which has been tracking deers here since 2020, posted about White Dot’s newborn on Facebook on Feb 5.

“Witnessing this (White Dot and her fawn) event is profoundly encouraging for our conservation team’s initiatives. Each successful birth bolsters the future of the sambar deer population and serves as a reminder that our forests continue to offer sanctuary to these magnificent creatures,” the group wrote in its post .

Its head of education and outreach Emma Chia said that White Dot has become a well-known and beloved figure among fans, for her physical attributes and leadership qualities.

Ms Chia added that White Dot also exhibited strong matriarchal behaviour from an early age and rose to the role of pack leader in less than two years.

Ms Chia said she was impressed by how White Dot could wait patiently for traffic to be clear and cross a road safely. She is also the one who decides whether her herd stays or leaves after she detects potential threats.

Upon hearing news about the birth, Ms Chia and her team waited until 4am on Feb 5 to catch the mother and child.

“We were chatting when White Dot and her fawn suddenly showed up. When she saw us, she was so protective of her baby and kept pushing it into the bush. It didn’t let us take many photos of her baby,” she said.

Sambar deer, believed to have been wiped out in Singapore as at 1950, have been making a comeback after several escaped from public and private local zoos in the 1970s, according to the 2023 study .

Its numbers are estimated to be increasing in areas such as parts of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve near MacRitchie and Bukit Timah.

Researchers found that the deer likely recolonised parts of the forests here after escaping from enclosures, including those in the Singapore Zoo, in the 1970s.

In recent years, deers have also been involved in road accidents. NParks saying it receives an average of three reports a year involving vehicular-related incidents with sambar deer, including cases of non-fatal cases where the animals escape into the forest.