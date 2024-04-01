Products with red rice yeast undergoing recall in Japan not marketed in Singapore: HSA

SINGAPORE – The recalled health supplements that have been linked to at least five deaths and 100 hospitalisations in Japan are not marketed for sale in Singapore, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on April 1.

The products are “Red yeast rice cholesterol”, “Nattokinase smooth grain GOLD” and “Naishi help + cholesterol”.

The health supplements from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (Singapore) contain “beni koji”, and are currently undergoing a recall in Japan following alleged widespread reports of adverse health effects by those who consumed them.

Beni koji, or red rice yeast, is used to make red rice wine and other food products, and is also used as a pigment.

Because it produces statins, which help lower cholesterol, it has been marketed as a health supplement.

Medical studies, however, warn of a risk of organ damage depending on its chemical composition.

HSA said patients who had consumed the affected products were subsequently diagnosed with kidney ailments.

The health authority said: “Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Japan is currently investigating the matter. HSA will continue to work with Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (Singapore) and also monitor the situation closely. Members of the public will be updated if there is any safety concern.

“To date, there has been no report of serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of red yeast rice in health products that are available locally.”

In the case of the recalled Kobayashi Pharmaceutical supplements, the presence of unintended ingredients were also found in the products.

According to Japanese media reports, puberulic acid – a potent antibacterial and antimalarial agent that can be produced from blue mould and can be toxic – was confirmed in a batch of the products that caused the health complaints.

Two factory premises operated by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical have been searched by Japanese officials from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

HSA said that between 2010 and 2019, three cases of non-serious adverse events linked to health products unrelated to the recent recall in Japan were reported. These cases included allergic reactions, such as rashes or eye-swelling, as well as heartburn, nausea or vomiting.

Consumers with pre-existing medical conditions should consult a doctor or pharmacist before consuming health products, including those that contain beni koji, to avoid any interaction with medicines they might already be consuming.

Anyone who feels unwell after consuming health products should stop taking them and seek medical advice.