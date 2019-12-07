Products at Popular BookFest designed to teach children coding

If you have children who are keen on coding, you can take them to Popular bookstore's BookFest@ Singapore, which opened yesterday at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This year, for the first time, there will be products designed to introduce children to coding, such as Cubico and Kamibot.

The annual book and stationery fair, which started in 2006, runs until Dec 15 and is expected to draw crowds of around 600,000.

Book lovers can look forward to a line-up of literary events.

Writers, including Malaysian novelist Tunku Halim, who penned the horror short story collection Scream To The Shadows, and local writer Akshita Nanda, author of the novel Beauty Queens Of Bishan, will talk about their works.

Winners of the Popular Readers' Choice Awards will also be announced this morning. Nominees include A.J. Low, author of the Sherlock Sam series, and Neil Humphreys, who wrote humorous novel A Royal Pain In The Class.

Besides discounts of up to 70 per cent, a selected range of items will be reduced to prices of 95 cents, $9.50 and $19.50 to commemorate Popular's 95th anniversary.