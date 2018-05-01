Probe finds severe mismanagement of Hindu temple's funds

Two key board members of the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road have been barred from their posts after an eight-month-long probe by the Commissioner of Charities found "severe mismanagement" in how its money was managed.

The current chairman of the temple's management committee, Mr Sivakadacham, and secretary, Mr Ratha Krishnan Selvakumar, were removed from the board with immediate effect. Former chairman R. Selvaraju was also barred from taking up any post in future.

The Commercial Affairs Department is also combing through the temple's finances to see if any criminal offences were committed.

Meanwhile, daily services at the temple continue as usual. Built in 1855, the temple is one of Singapore's oldest Hindu shrines and a landmark in the Little India area.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS