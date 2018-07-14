Probe after woman seen on roof cleaning windows

The authorities are investigating a recent incident involving a woman who was seen cleaning the windows of a Loyang Avenue home while standing on a roof.

Photographs sent to citizen journalism website Stomp on Wednesday show the woman, believed to be a maid, standing on a first-storey roof.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Monday in the area of Loyang Villas.

A witness told Stomp that the maid was cleaning windows which were as tall as her.

She also appeared to be positioned precariously on the sloped roof, and was holding some cleaning equipment.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Manpower said yesterday that it has been alerted to the case and investigations are ongoing.

In May, a 36-year-old woman was charged with allegedly instructing her maid to clean the glass ceiling of her Goldhill Avenue home by standing on it.

Belinda Huber was charged with failing to provide safe working conditions for her domestic worker.