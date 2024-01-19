Pro Bono SG opens its second free community law centre in Woodlands

SINGAPORE – The community law centre in Hougang was closed for the day when community law fellow Goh Qian Hui heard a knock on the door from a man in his late 60s who had travelled five hours to see a lawyer.

The man, who required a personal mobility device, said he met many obstacles as he made his way from his home in Sin Ming to the centre using public transport, around the time the centre opened on Jan 31, 2023. He wanted to get free legal help for a personal injury claim.

Ms Goh told The Straits Times at the opening of charity Pro Bono SG’s second community law centre in Woodlands on Jan 19 that the man’s legal issue was a simple one that he could have found answers for online, but the man was not tech-savvy.

“That justified the need for a physical centre closer to people because there is a huge segment of the community that’s left behind as we move towards technology in general,” she said.

To bring legal assistance closer to those in the north-west of Singapore with mobility and technology challenges, Pro Bono SG launched its new community law centre at the Realm of Tranquility charity at Block 547 Woodlands Drive 16.

Ms Goh and other community lawyers with Pro Bono SG will take turns operating out of the new centre as well as at the existing one at Tian De Temple in Hougang.

The centre at the temple is Pro Bono SG’s first. It has helped close to 1,000 clients facing legal issues ranging from family and estate, to mental capacity, personal injury and other matters.