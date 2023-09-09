Private security maintain order in queues at new Swatch x Blancpain launch

SINGAPORE – An orderly queue of over 200 eager shoppers waited patiently outside each of the two Swatch boutiques launching the Swiss watch brand’s highly anticipated new Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection on Saturday morning.

It was a stark contrast to the Swatch launch of the Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection in March 2022, when crowds surged and turned rowdy, and the police had to be called in.

This time around, Swatch hired a private security company to manage the queues that began forming the night before at Swatch’s Ion Orchard and The Shoppes – Marina Bay Sands boutiques.

Watch buyers in the queues said their experience was a marked improvement over the previous launch.

Mr Tag Goh, a 21-year-old national serviceman, who queued overnight in both years said his experience this year at Ion Orchard was “so much better”. “They even gave us time to go and buy food,” he added.