Pritam Singh faces disciplinary proceedings brought by Law Society

Mr Pritam Singh's case is to be heard by the Court of Three Judges, which can suspend errant lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

SINGAPORE – Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh is facing disciplinary proceedings brought by the Law Society of Singapore.

The hearing list on the Singapore Courts website shows that a case management conference – an administrative court hearing held in private – was scheduled to be heard by Assistant Registrar James Low on March 12.

The nature of the case is stated as “disciplinary proceedings for advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore”.

The case number suggests that it will eventually be heard by the Court of Three Judges, the highest body in the disciplinary process, which can suspend errant lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

According to the listing, the Law Society is represented by a team from Drew & Napier led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull, while Mr Singh is self-represented.

The Straits Times has contacted the Law Society for more information.

The disciplinary proceedings come after Parliament on Jan 14 passed a motion deeming Mr Singh unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition.

He was formally removed from that position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 15.

He was then reassigned to a new seat in Parliament, and no longer sits directly opposite PM Wong.

The motion to remove Mr Singh as the Leader of the Opposition came in the wake of his conviction in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges.

It was related to former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

In December 2025, Mr Singh lost his appeal to the High Court against his conviction and paid his $14,000 fine.

The WP has also set up a disciplinary panel to look into Mr Singh’s conviction.

The panel, comprising Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, has been tasked to determine if Mr Singh contravened the WP Constitution.

The panel was set up after the party’s central executive committee met on Jan 2 to discuss matters arising from Mr Singh’s conviction.

The Straits Times has contacted WP and Mr Singh for comment.