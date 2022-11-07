Pritam, Indranee spar over HDB development cost breakdown and BTO flat subsidy details

SINGAPORE - Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah on Monday sparred over the development costs of new Housing Board flats and details of subsidies provided to buyers, with the minister saying it was not meaningful to provide such information as affordability is what matters to Singaporeans.

The Workers’ Party chief referenced a recent correction direction issued under the fake news law over HDB’s deficits and Singapore’s past reserves, and asked for a breakdown of the total development cost of all new HDB flats and the dollar value of the subsidies applied to the assessed market price of these new flats.

In response, Ms Indranee told Parliament that development cost is made up of land cost and construction cost. But providing a breakdown of the total development cost of all new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats henceforth is “not helpful or meaningful” for buyers.

“Should we give the total development cost? We don’t think anything would be achieved by doing so. The reason is this – what is the real important thing to Singaporeans? The real important thing is, are you able to afford a flat?” said Ms Indranee, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Every BTO flat sold by the HDB results in a net loss as the selling price is less than the market price, with different locations having different pricing and subsidies applied to them, she added, noting that it is why BTO flats are so popular among home seekers.

“It’s not meaningful (to give the breakdown) because you will just compare this one with another. Prices in one area may not be the same as the other,” said Ms Indranee.

Replying, Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) raised the prime location public housing (PLH) model as one reason why a detailed publication of HDB’s subidies is warranted.

Since November 2021, HDB has launched six PLH projects with a subsidy clawback for all set at 6 per cent. This means, owners of these flats will pay 6 per cent of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB when they resell their home on the open market for the first time.

Second, the amount of subsidies used for home-ownership purposes can be scrutinised and tracked if the dollar value of the subsidy is published, he added, especially since BTO prices have been delinked from the HDB resale market since 2011.

Mr Singh said the median price of a four-room and larger resale flat has increased 26 per cent between 2017 and 2022.

“With resale prices reaching record highs today and therefore pushing up the market price of land, increasing the size of the subsidies... would appear to be the main way through which BTO prices can be kept affordable,” he added. “What is preventing HDB from publishing the dollar value of HDB subsidies for new BTO flats?”

Mr Singh also asked why the Government provided only the price to income ratio, mortgage servicing ratio and median price of BTO flats in non-mature estates, and not for mature estates.

In response, Ms Indranee said: “Why would you have to disclose or put out the development costs of every single project? It’s just not meaningful. The key thing is to the buyer, is this affordable and that’s what HDB does.”

On affordability figures for mature estates, she asked Mr Singh to file a separate parliamentary question so that she could give him an accurate answer.

In the first nine months of 2022, the median prices of BTO flats in non-mature estates are $228,000 for three-room flats, $347,000 for four-room flats and $473,000 for five-room flats.

HDB said buyers of these non-mature BTO flats spend 25 per cent or less of their monthly income on their mortgage.

The purchase price is five times the annual household income or less, which is another affordability benchmark that HDB takes into account when pricing flats.