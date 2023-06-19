Prison inmates to receive training for food and beverage sector, and help with securing jobs

SINGAPORE – A new initiative is being rolled out for prison inmates that will see them receive training for roles in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, and secure jobs after their release.

Yellow Ribbon Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said on Thursday that it is aiming to start with 700 inmates.

It added that it will work closely with trade associations and employers to facilitate the ex-offenders’ recruitment after their release, including options for traineeships or attachments.

“Like all Singaporeans, these ex-offenders will be able to deepen their skills while building a career,” it added in a release.

The initiative was announced on the final day of the Yellow Ribbon Culinary Competition, which was organised together with the Singapore Chefs’ Association and HCSA Academy Culinary Training Centre.

A total of 27 inmates and alumni from the HCSA Academy Culinary Training Centre showed off their skills at the event, which was held at The Changi Tearoom, located within Changi Prison Complex.

Aside from being a showcase of culinary skills, the competition was also held to raise awareness on the work programmes and strengthen the relationship between inmates and their families through food, said Yellow Ribbon Singapore.

The inmates had to curate a three-course meal using plant-based ingredients sponsored by Monde Nissin Singapore for their families.

John (not his real name), who took part in the competition, developed his interest in the F&B sector because of his parents who used to run a restaurant and hawker business.

The 36-year-old took up F&B courses in prison during his second incarceration. This earned him a NITEC qualification in culinary and secured him employment as an assistant chef at various establishments after his release.

But he got in trouble again. John, who is serving a three-year jail sentence over drug-related offences, was imprisoned for the sixth time in December 2022.

This year, he signed up for the competition to refine his culinary skills, and is hoping to leverage his years of experience and knowledge in the F&B sector to secure a stable career to successfully reintegrate into society.