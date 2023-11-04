Prince William to make work trip to Singapore from Nov 5-8

SINGAPORE – Britain’s Prince William will make a working trip to Singapore from Sunday to Wednesday, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

During his visit, he will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

He will also attend the United for Wildlife Global Summit and visit places such as Jewel Changi Airport.

Kensington Palace had confirmed in earlier reports that the Prince of Wales would also attend the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony here. The global environmental prize is aimed at driving change to repair and regenerate the planet over this decade.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize will award £1 million (S$1.68 million) to five winners developing solutions to environmental problems.

This will be the Prince’s second visit to Singapore, following his first trip here in 2012 with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.