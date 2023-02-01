Death of prime mover driver at Keppel Harbour is third workplace fatality this year: MOM

SINGAPORE – The driver of a prime mover who died after it fell into the sea at Keppel Terminal on Tuesday is the third workplace death this year.

In response to queries, a spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Jan 31, at around 1.45am, a 44-year-old Malaysian was driving the vehicle that was attached to a trailer carrying two 20-foot containers.

“His vehicle swerved over the edge of a berth, decoupled from the trailer and fell into the sea. His body was recovered later that day.”

While workers from port operator PSA Singapore helped to prevent the trailer from moving, divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) disaster assistance and rescue team conducted an underwater search.

The SCDF said the divers retrieved the driver’s body from the vehicle at a depth of 14m, and a paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was employed by Handling System.

MOM reminds companies – whose key activities include extensive use of transport or goods vehicles – to have a workplace traffic management plan that is communicated to staff, contractors and vendors.

All companies need to ensure that workplace traffic safety rules, training programmes and safe work procedures are followed.

The ministry also revealed that a pump attendant who died in a separate accident on Jan 19 was the second workplace fatality in 2023.

The 66-year-old Singaporean was knocked down by a car at a petrol station at 61 Sengkang East Road at around 1am. The impact caused him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The man, employed by Zenith Management Consultants, was taken to Sengkang General Hospital. He died from his injuries on Jan 23.

MOM urges all road users, including drivers and pedestrians, to be vigilant when using shared spaces and keep a look-out for others, as well as potential hazards.

MOM said it is investigating both accidents and has not uncovered any serious workplace safety and health lapses that would warrant a stop-work order. However, the employers have been instructed to appoint a workplace safety and health auditor to conduct a thorough audit of the workplace.