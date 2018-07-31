PM Lee offers condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over Lombok quake

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to offer Singapore's condolences over the earthquake which struck Lombok, in West Nusa Tenggara, on Sunday (July 29).

The quake left 16 people dead, 355 others injured, and forced 5,141 people to flee their homes.

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia

31 July 2018

Dear President Jokowi,

I am deeply saddened by news of the earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, which has resulted in the tragic loss of lives, injuries, and destruction. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Indonesia and the families affected by the disaster.

Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Singapore stands ready to assist Indonesia in whatever way we can.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Joko Widodo

President

Republic of Indonesia