Primary, secondary and IP students can use Singpass to apply for CDAC bursary

SINGAPORE – Needy students who want to apply for a Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) bursary can now submit their applications through an online portal.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CDAC said its CDAC-SFCCA bursary 2023 helps needy students cope with their schooling expenses.

Eligible applicants can now log in to online portal myCDAC using Singpass to apply for the bursary and other programmes such as tuition classes.

The student applicant or one of his parents must be either a Chinese Singaporean citizen or Chinese Singapore permanent resident to be eligible for the bursary.

In addition, either the family’s gross monthly household income must not exceed $2,400 or the gross per capita income must not exceed $800.

Interested applicants must also be full-time Ministry of Education primary, secondary or integrated programme (IP) students.

The quantum of the bursary is $300 for primary school pupils and $480 for secondary and IP students.

The closing date for bursary application is April 15.

Those who are interested can also visit www.cdac.org.sg for more information.