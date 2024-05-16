Primary 1 registration for 2025 admission to start on July 2

SINGAPORE – Registration for children entering Primary 1 in 2025 will take place from July 2 to Oct 30, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on May 16.

The process will be conducted online through the P1 Registration Portal, accessible on MOE’s website. Parents will be able to find out which of the five registration phases – 1, 2A, 2B, 2C and 2C Supplementary – their children are in.

Meanwhile, the list of primary schools and vacancies available will be made known on the P1 Registration website by June 25.

Parents are required to have a valid Singpass with 2-factor authentication (2FA) to be able to log in to the portal.

MOE advised parents to set up their Singpass 2FA early and ensure that their Singpass account is valid before the registration exercise starts, adding that only one parent is required to perform the registration.

Those who need help during the process can contact the school of their choice through e-mail or telephone on the respective registration days between 9am to 4.30pm. MOE will also provide data from the previous year’s P1 Registration Exercise on its website for reference.

The data includes the number of vacancies, applicants, and balloting information. Parents will also be able to see the list of schools within 2km of their residence, and check if the schools were oversubscribed in specific phases during the 2023 registration exercise.

Information on the number of vacancies for each school in this year’s exercise will be updated during each phase, said MOE.

However, as withdrawals and changes can be made throughout the registration period, the numbers may change.

“In selecting a primary school, we encourage parents to consider a wide stable of schools and explore how these schools’ unique programmes and offerings can best meet their child’s learning needs, interests, and strengths.

“Parents should also consider schools that are reasonably close to home to reduce their child’s commuting time,” said MOE.

From May 20, parents will be able to download MOE’s Parents Gateway app, available on iOS and Android, and register with their Singpass accounts.

The app will provide information on the P1 registration exercise, as well as administrative tasks before the start of the school term, among others.