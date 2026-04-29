Primary 1 cohort size to shrink from 2027 to lessen need for school mergers, relocations: MOE

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Registration for the 2027 school year will be from June 30 to Oct 30, said MOE.

SINGAPORE - The Primary 1 intake for most primary schools will be gradually reduced over the next few years, starting with the 2026 registration exercise.

“This will minimise the need for school mergers or relocations, and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore,” the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on April 29.

This is in view of the “significant falling student cohort sizes in 2027 and the coming years”, it added.

MOE said it regularly adjusts the intakes of selected schools in response to changing demographics and new housing developments.

“MOE will continue to review the demand for P1 places based on the birth cohort sizes as well as planned future housing developments, and will ensure that there are sufficient school places for every child at both the national and regional levels,” it said.

Registration for the 2027 school year will be from June 30 to Oct 30, it added.

Parents can view the registration phases and schools that their child is eligible for on the online P1 Registration portal.

They will need a valid Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication to log in to the portal, and only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration.

Parents who require assistance during registration may contact the school of their choice via email or telephone (between 9.00am to 4.30pm) during the registration period.