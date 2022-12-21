Prices of S’pore-Malaysia bus and air tickets go up for Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE – Malaysians based in Singapore can expect to pay more for their journey back home for Chinese New Year on Jan 22 and 23, 2023.

Checks by The Straits Times this week showed that one-way economy airfares from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur have increased to between $77 and $749 for flights from Jan 15 to Jan 21, up from between $66 and $281 for those from Jan 8 to Jan 14.

A spokesman for Malaysia Airlines, whose lowest-priced one-way economy air ticket for travel between Jan 8 and Jan 21 is $139, said: “Due to dynamic pricing of airlines globally, high-demand flights, especially those nearer to the preferred date of travel for Chinese New Year, are currently slightly high.”

For AirAsia, the average one-way economy air ticket costs $77 for flights from Jan 15 to Jan 21, up from $69 for those between Jan 8 and Jan 14.

“As the people’s airline, and despite rising costs to our operations post-pandemic, we will always champion the best-value fares which are more important than ever right now,” said the airline’s group chief commercial officer, Ms Karen Chan, who added that the company encourages consumers to plan and their book their flights earlier.

One-way bus ticket prices from Singapore to Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur have also spiked for the week before Chinese New Year.

ST’s checks showed that tickets cost from $30 to $210 for rides during Jan 15 to 21, up from $30 to $80 for the week earlier.

Bus operator Golden Coach Express has increased its ticket prices for trips from Singapore to Ipoh from Jan 16 to Jan 24 to between $80 and $170, up from its regular price of $45.

The company’s general manager, Mr Leong Ying Ken, attributed the increase in fares to various factors, including higher demand from Malaysians and incurring additional operating costs during the festive season.

For example, the company will have to rent seven to eight extra buses and hire 14 to 16 more drivers from Jan 18 to Jan 24, said Mr Leong.

Fees for Malaysia-based transport services have also risen by about 20 per cent.

D’Cars Limo Transport Service, which uses private cars, multi-purpose vehicles and vans to shuttle between Singapore and Malaysia, has raised the cost of its one-way trips. For example, a trip to Johor in the week before Chinese New Year costs $100, up from $80 during the same period in 2019.

The increase is due to factors such as surging petrol prices and the heavy jam on the Causeway, said its manager Ashraf Kamal Batcha.