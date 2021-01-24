Singapore wakes up to blanket of altocumulus clouds on Sunday morning

  • Published
    18 min ago

SINGAPORE - The skies across Singapore were covered in patches of fluffy altocumulus clouds on Sunday morning (Jan 24).

These mid-level clouds can consist of both water droplets and ice crystals. They typically form at altitudes of 2km to 7km, appearing as layers or waves of rounded cloudlets.

According to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), altocumulus clouds in the tropics usually come from the remnants of a convective system such as a thunderstorm.

They do not usually produce rain, but they often signal a coming change in the weather.

Later in the afternoon, the MSS reported showers over the northern, southern and western parts of Singapore.

