President's Star Charity 2019 raises nearly $10.5 million, breaks last year's record

SINGAPORE - This year's President's Star Charity show raised almost $10.5 million, breaking last year's record of $8.3 million.

The show, which was televised live on Sunday (Nov 10), is an annual fund-raiser by Mediacorp under the President's Challenge.

President Halimah Yacob, who was the guest of honour at the event, said on Facebook on Monday (Nov 11) that the show "was an evening filled with touching stories of those who have overcome adversaries to turn their lives around".

Noting the record amount raised for this year's show, Madam Halimah thanked the public for its support of the President's Challenge over the last 19 years.

"Together, we can work towards a caring and inclusive Singapore," she said.

Sunday's charity show was hosted by news presenterGlenda Chong and actor Chua Enlai, and had a segment with artistes performing a rendition of Teresa Teng's The Moon Represents My Heart, as a tribute to the President's Star Charity's founder and late former president Ong Teng Cheong.

A clip of Mr Ong delivering a piano performance of the ballad at the charity show in 1999 was played alongside Sunday's rendition of the song.

The first President's Star Charity show was held in 1994.

Another highlight of the show was a segment featuring Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin running the last leg of Relay Majulah, a President's Challenge fund-raising relay run that saw 200 runners running over 2,000km.

Mr Tan ended the eight-day relay by symbolically passing the baton to Madam Halimah onstage.

All proceeds from the charity show will help the 67 charities backed by the President's Challenge.

The beneficiaries include Club Heal, a charity that supports the societal reintegration of individuals with mental health issues; Very Special Arts; and Touch Community Services, a multi-service organisation catering to several communal causes.